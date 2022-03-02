BETHLEHEM, Pa. | ArtsQuest has announced new and returning members to the Board of Trustees, ArtsQuest Foundation, ArtsQuest Performing & Visual Arts Boards and Friends of Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks for 2022.
As a nonprofit organization, ArtsQuest officials say it is led by volunteers who serve in a variety of capacities on the Boards and Committees that support the organization’s mission.
This board is responsible for the overall governance of the nonprofit community arts organization.
Vicki Doule’ has been reelected for her third one-year term as Chair on the ArtsQuest Board of Trustees. Doule’, Sr. Vice President of BSI Corporate Benefits LLC., has been a member of ArtsQuest’s volunteer leadership for the past eight years, serving as a Board of Trustees member since 2014.
Doule’ was appointed Governance Committee Chair in 2018 and served on the ArtsQuest Food Service Committee when selecting a new culinary partner for service at SteelStacks that same year.
Additional elected and reelected ArtsQuest Board of Trustees officers include:
- Vice Chair: Orville Trout, Vice President of Human Resources, Corporate Affairs and Administration at Crayola
- Secretary: Myrna Rivera, Retired Director of Corporate Benefits & Compensation at B. Braun Medical
- Treasurer: Joseph Bergstein, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of PPL Corporation