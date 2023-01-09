Maren Morris
Photo contributed by ArtsQuest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another show has been announced for Musikfest 2023.

Country artist Maren Morris will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $39-$99 go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

