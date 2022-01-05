BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced the dates for Musikfest, Oktoberfest, and other artistic, cultural and educational events planned in 2022.
ArtsQuest’s flagship festival, Musikfest, will return Aug. 5-14. This year’s ‘fest, returning for its 39th year, will feature hundreds of free performances throughout Bethlehem. The 2022 poster, by renowned contemporary artist Bart Cooper, has already been revealed. Tickets are on sale now for headliners Kelsea Ballerini and ALABAMA who will perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage. Additional performers and details will be announced throughout the year.
Outdoor concerts are also back at the SteelStacks. The Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks Summer Concert Series presented by Coordinated Health, now part of Lehigh Valley Health Network, will take place on weekends from May 20-September 10. Also, this summer, ReggaeFest is scheduled for Sat. July 2.
A reimagined Kentucky Derby Watch Party will be held on Sat., May 7. This summer Juneteenth will return to the SteelStacks campus for a full day of community events on Sat., June 18.
¡Sabor! Latin Festival will also return for three days on June 24-26.
ArtsQuest is also planning events for foodies. It has a full plate of events including a new TacoFest, set for Sun., July 10. Dinner and a show will be featured at Palette & Pour, the new full-service bar and quick-service kitchen located on the first floor of the ArtsQuest Center. People can order some food and drinks while enjoying a film at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas. People can start making plans for brunch, featuring new chef’s creations, in honor of Easter on Sun., April 17 or Mother’s Day on Sun., May 8.
People will have the opportunity to appreciate the arts during the Glass Blast and Art Auction, a gala featuring demos and artwork, on Fri., April 22. A family-friendly celebration of the arts during the revamped Banana Factory Block Party, formerly known as the SouthSide Arts and Music Festival, will be held on May 6-7.
The 9th Annual SteelStacks Improv Comedy Festival is returning in-person on Sat., Jan. 29. Submissions are now being accepted for the Greater Lehigh Valley Filmmaker Festival which will return in-person Sat., April 9. InVision, a month-long celebration of all things photography, will also return in November.
Patriotic events, presented by Embassy Bank, are planned for Memorial Day May 28-30, Flag Day on Sat., June 11, the Fourth of July, Patriot Day on Sun., Sept. 11 and Veterans Day on Fri., Nov. 11.
After a record-breaking event in 2021, Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport, will return Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9. The 12th annual festival will feature brew samples, live music, local artisans as well as popular activities like the dachshund dog parade and the Pennsylvania State Steinholding Championship.
Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem, presented by Univest Financial®, will return for five weekends beginning Nov. 18-20, 25-27 through Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-18. Named one of the top holiday markets in the world by Travel + Leisure and one of the top holiday markets in North America by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice, Christkindlmarkt is known for its unique holiday shopping experience featuring dozens of artisans offering thousands of unique, handmade gifts and holiday items.
PEEPSFEST® will return Dec. 30 and 31 in partnership with Just Born Quality Confections.
More events will be announced soon, including a festival celebrating Irish heritage in March and exciting new offerings during the holiday season. People can visit steelstacks.org to view a calendar of upcoming events throughout the year.
ArtsQuest will continue to follow the latest CDC, state and local health and safety guidelines. People can visit the ArtsQuest website for the latest updates.