BETHLEHEM, Pa. | ArtsQuest announced its newest festival, Sláinte, a celebration of Irish heritage will premiere Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20.
This four-day experience is being produced in partnership with Bethlehem’s Donegal Square/McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub, according to event officials. Single day passes, which include admission to all musical performances, will go on sale Monday, Feb. 7 online.
ArtsQuest officials stated that its members and Circle donors can purchase passes at a discounted rate.
“Sláinte will be an immersive experience,” ArtsQuest’s Chief Programming Officer Patrick Brogan said. “We are enjoying collaborating with Neville Gardner’s team at Donegal Square/McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub to bring the Lehigh Valley a truly elevated and authentic celebration.”
Several bands will be coming over from Ireland including the Irish folk band The Jeremiahs and traditional Irish music group Lúnasa, officials say. Pennsylvania’s own Celtic group, House of Hamill, will kick off the festivities on St. Patrick’s Day.
On Sunday afternoon, ArtsQuest says it will debut the First Annual Sláinte Fest Youth Fiddle Competition. Young musicians sign up for a chance to win prizes for top performances in their age group.
Officials stated that passes for St. Patrick’s Day are priced at $25 in advance and $29 at the door. Admission for Friday and Saturday will be $39 in advance and $44 at the door. Festival passes for all four days are on sale now for $79 for ArtsQuest members, and $99 for the public.
The festival will also include traditional food and whiskey pairings supervised by Neville Gardner, owner and operator of Donegal Square/McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar.
ArtsQuest says it will continue to follow the latest CDC, state and local health and safety guidelines. Visit their website for the latest updates.