The Pietasters

The Pietasters will perform at the SteelStacks as part the 2022 free concert series

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — ArtsQuest announced its lineup for a free concert series that will begin later this month.

Beginning on May 20 through Sept. 11, every Thursday through Saturday and select Sunday nights, the Levitt Pavilion will feature free professional concerts at the SteelStacks campus, according to a news release from ArtsQuest.

Included in Levitt’s 12th season are annual festivals ¡Sabor! Latin Festival on June 24-26, Blast Furnace Blues on July 22-24 and new this year, One Earth ReggaeFest on July 2. Tickets for the June 10, fundraising concert, “Beginnings- A Chicago Celebration” are now on sale with all proceeds going directly to supporting the Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks free concert season.

To kick-off the season on Friday, May 20, The Pietasters, will rock the stage, ArtsQuest said. A band of friends heavily influenced by a variety of punk music styles will play a mix of high-energy covers and originals.

Confirmed show schedule:

Friday, May 20 The Pietasters

Saturday, May 21 Yam Haus

Thursday, May 26 Mike Mattison with Scrapomatic

Friday, May 27 Everyday Everybody (formally known as Aztec Sun)

Saturday, May 28 Back in Black- The True AC/DC Experience

Sunday, May 29 BoDeans

Thursday, June 2 Jocelyn & Chris

Friday, June 3 Reflections- A Tribute to the Ladies of Motown

Saturday, June 4 The New Respects

Thursday, June 9 Tanqueray Hayward

Friday, June 10 Beginnings - A Chicago Celebration – Levitt Fundraiser

Saturday, June 11 Cinnamon Jones – Flag Day

Thursday, June 16 Joyous

Friday, June 17 Light My Fire – The Ultimate Doors Tribute

Saturday, June 18 Boulevards – Juneteenth Celebrations

Sunday, June 19 The Dip

Thursday, June 23 Red Baraat

Friday, June 24 Nexo - ¡Sabor! Latin Festival

Saturday, June 25 Hector Rosado y su Orq Hache - ¡Sabor! Latin Festival

Thursday, June 30 Damn Tall Buildings

Friday, July 1 Cold Spring Union

Saturday, July 2 One Earth ReggaeFest *New Festival*

Sunday, July 3 The Beautiful Distortion

Monday, July 4 The Allentown Band – Fourth of July

Thursday, July 7 Aubrey Haddard

Friday, July 8 Earth to Mars- Bruno Mars Tribute

Saturday, July 9 Peia

Thursday, July 14 Arcadian Wild

Friday, July 15 Tinsley Ellis – Friends of Levitt Backstage Party

Saturday, July 16 Siempre Salsa All Stars – VetFest

Thursday, July 21 Lucius

Friday, July 22 Moonshine Society – Blast Furnace Blues Festival

Saturday, July 23 Jackie Venson- Blast Furnace Blues Festival

Sunday, July 24 Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Blast Furnace Blues Festival

Thursday, July 28 The Black Opry

Friday, July 29 Tall Tall Trees

Saturday, July 30 The Abrams

Thursday, August 18 Ana Popovic – Friends of Levitt Backstage Party

Friday, August 19 A Few Good Men of Pa

Saturday, August 20 Saludos Bethlehem Ft. Pancho Bongo y su Orquesta - in partnership with Movement Moves Media, Solid Ground Entertainment

Thursday, August 25 Billy Bauer’s Dave Matthews Band Tribute

Friday, August 26 Angela Perley

Saturday, August 27 Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Thursday, Sept., 1 Vox Sambou- This engagement of Vox Sambou is made possible through Performing Arts Global Exchange, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Friday, Sept. 2 October Rose

Saturday, Sept. 3 Danielia Cotton

Thursday, Sept. 8 Elijuri

Friday, Sept. 9 Dirty Dollhouse – Patriot Day Ceremony

Saturday, Sept. 10 The Aardvarks – Friends of Levitt Backstage Party

Sunday, Sept. 11 Slingshot Dakota & Catebite – Rally in The Valley

