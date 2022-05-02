BETHLEHEM, Pa. — ArtsQuest announced its lineup for a free concert series that will begin later this month.
Beginning on May 20 through Sept. 11, every Thursday through Saturday and select Sunday nights, the Levitt Pavilion will feature free professional concerts at the SteelStacks campus, according to a news release from ArtsQuest.
Included in Levitt’s 12th season are annual festivals ¡Sabor! Latin Festival on June 24-26, Blast Furnace Blues on July 22-24 and new this year, One Earth ReggaeFest on July 2. Tickets for the June 10, fundraising concert, “Beginnings- A Chicago Celebration” are now on sale with all proceeds going directly to supporting the Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks free concert season.
To kick-off the season on Friday, May 20, The Pietasters, will rock the stage, ArtsQuest said. A band of friends heavily influenced by a variety of punk music styles will play a mix of high-energy covers and originals.
Confirmed show schedule:
Friday, May 20 The Pietasters
Saturday, May 21 Yam Haus
Thursday, May 26 Mike Mattison with Scrapomatic
Friday, May 27 Everyday Everybody (formally known as Aztec Sun)
Saturday, May 28 Back in Black- The True AC/DC Experience
Sunday, May 29 BoDeans
Thursday, June 2 Jocelyn & Chris
Friday, June 3 Reflections- A Tribute to the Ladies of Motown
Saturday, June 4 The New Respects
Thursday, June 9 Tanqueray Hayward
Friday, June 10 Beginnings - A Chicago Celebration – Levitt Fundraiser
Saturday, June 11 Cinnamon Jones – Flag Day
Thursday, June 16 Joyous
Friday, June 17 Light My Fire – The Ultimate Doors Tribute
Saturday, June 18 Boulevards – Juneteenth Celebrations
Sunday, June 19 The Dip
Thursday, June 23 Red Baraat
Friday, June 24 Nexo - ¡Sabor! Latin Festival
Saturday, June 25 Hector Rosado y su Orq Hache - ¡Sabor! Latin Festival
Thursday, June 30 Damn Tall Buildings
Friday, July 1 Cold Spring Union
Saturday, July 2 One Earth ReggaeFest *New Festival*
Sunday, July 3 The Beautiful Distortion
Monday, July 4 The Allentown Band – Fourth of July
Thursday, July 7 Aubrey Haddard
Friday, July 8 Earth to Mars- Bruno Mars Tribute
Saturday, July 9 Peia
Thursday, July 14 Arcadian Wild
Friday, July 15 Tinsley Ellis – Friends of Levitt Backstage Party
Saturday, July 16 Siempre Salsa All Stars – VetFest
Thursday, July 21 Lucius
Friday, July 22 Moonshine Society – Blast Furnace Blues Festival
Saturday, July 23 Jackie Venson- Blast Furnace Blues Festival
Sunday, July 24 Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Blast Furnace Blues Festival
Thursday, July 28 The Black Opry
Friday, July 29 Tall Tall Trees
Saturday, July 30 The Abrams
Thursday, August 18 Ana Popovic – Friends of Levitt Backstage Party
Friday, August 19 A Few Good Men of Pa
Saturday, August 20 Saludos Bethlehem Ft. Pancho Bongo y su Orquesta - in partnership with Movement Moves Media, Solid Ground Entertainment
Thursday, August 25 Billy Bauer’s Dave Matthews Band Tribute
Friday, August 26 Angela Perley
Saturday, August 27 Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
Thursday, Sept., 1 Vox Sambou- This engagement of Vox Sambou is made possible through Performing Arts Global Exchange, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
Friday, Sept. 2 October Rose
Saturday, Sept. 3 Danielia Cotton
Thursday, Sept. 8 Elijuri
Friday, Sept. 9 Dirty Dollhouse – Patriot Day Ceremony
Saturday, Sept. 10 The Aardvarks – Friends of Levitt Backstage Party
Sunday, Sept. 11 Slingshot Dakota & Catebite – Rally in The Valley