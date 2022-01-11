BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest is giving folks another way to celebrate Irish heritage and culture on Saint Patrick's Day.

A new four-day music and food festival called Slainte will be held March 17 through March 20 at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. The Bethlehem nonprofit is teaming up with Bethlehem's Donegal Square and McCarthy's Red Stag Pub for the event.

Confirmed bands include the traditional Irish music group Lúnasa and Irish folk band The Jeremiahs. A full lineup will be announced soon.

Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

