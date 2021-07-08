BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has released the list of vendors that will be offering food and beverages at Musikfest.
More than 30 food vendors will set up shop at the festival, which will take place from Aug. 6-15, with a special preview night on Aug. 5, according to a news release from ArtsQuest. Addiitions will be announced throughout the summer.
Food options will include dishes from ArtsQuest’s new restaurant Palette & Pour. Menu items will include loaded pierogies, Levy’s signature half pound burgers, the impossible burger, AQ brined Buffalo wings, the Cluckery chicken sandwich, build-your-own tacos and more.
Aw Shucks Roasted Corn is making a return to Musikfest and will offer food at multiple locations. Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania-based Chick’nCone, which offers fork-free chicken & waffles, will also return, ArtsQuest said.
Island Noodles will return, as will The Flying V, which serves a variety of the Canadian comfort food, poutine.
The new Pour Bar on the Air Products Town Square will include house crafted cocktails like the Founders Way Margarita prepared with Cazadores Reposado, the P&P Mojito made with Bacardi Lime Rum and the Fire Bridge Lemonade prepared with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire.
Musikfest fans will also be able to fill up their Musikfest mug with one of the more than 20 beers on tap including all Yuengling Drafts. Central Tap, the new bar outside the ArtsQuest Center, will be offering Yuengling and other draft beers, along with house-crafted cocktails and a large variety of liquors and mixed drinks.
Fest goers can stop by The Mack Truck Stop, and the Air Products Town Square Market will be offering grab-and-go options.
Below is the full list of food vendors (so far):
Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks:
· The Bagel Bus (new)
· Bull & Bear Restaurant
· Dinky’s Ice Cream (new)
· Van Pelt Hot Dogs
· Island Noodles
· The Flying V
· Le Petit Macaron (new)
Wells Fargo Festplatz:
· Leiby’s Ice Cream
· Bull & Bear Restaurant
· Heidi’s Strudel
· Karl Ehmer
· Meltdown Gourmet
· Mr. Phil’s Poultry
· Pat’s Pizza & Bistro (new)
· Philly Waffle Cabin (new)
· Take A Taco
· The Flying V
Martin Guitar Handwerkplatz:
· Aw Shucks
· Dippin’ Dots
· Island Noodles
· Hogar Crea of Freemansburg
· Harvest Specialty Catering
IBEW Local 375 Liederplatz:
· MMG Concessions
Provident Bank Main Street:
· Dippin’ Dots
· MMG Concessions
· Randevoo (new)
· Take A Taco
· Theo’s Gyros
Wind Creek Steel Stage:
· Heaven on a Bun
· Island Expressions
· Sherri’s Crab Cakes
Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Zinzenplatz:
· Chick’nCone
· Sherri’s Crab Cakes
· Simply Skewered (new)
· Wiz Kidz Cheesesteaks
T-Mobile Plaza Tropical:
· Aw Shucks
· Cubano X-Press (new)
· D&J Concessions
· Heaven on a Bun
· Island Expressions
· Thai Jasmine
· Theo’s Gyros
Vendors are subject to change. Additions will be announced throughout the summer, ArtsQuest said.
For more information, people can visit the Musikfest website.