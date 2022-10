BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween isn't over yet, but ArtsQuest is preparing for the holiday season.

Work is underway on an authentic ice rink at the base of the blast furnaces at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

The Ice Rink at SteelStacks will complement Christkindlmarkt, which returns on Nov. 18 for its 30th year.

The rink opens a few days later, on November 22nd. It will run daily until the new year.