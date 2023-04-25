ArtsQuest's proposed new center will bring culture to South Bethlehem, but it will not be a model of environmental engineering.



That would cost too much, ArtsQuest Chief Executive Officer Kassie Hilgert said at a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. The cost of the center at 25 W. Third St. was projected at $23 million in March, and the final tab may be higher.



"There is absolutely no mention of any green technology" in the plan, Stephen Melnick, chairman of the LVPC's Comprehensive Committee, noted at the meeting. He pointed out that ArtsQuest, the parent organization of Musikfest, has received millions of dollars in public money.



"We will certainly be looking at whatever we can do from an environmental standpoint," Hilgert said at the Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting. Whatever ArtsQuest can do is limited by cost and regulations.



The center will be at the site of the Banana Factory in a historic district, where Hilgert said certain materials are required. The LVPC committee reviewed the 78,855-square-foot five-story building and sent comments to the full commission for final consideration.



Meeting environmental goals "can be extraordinarily expensive," Hilgert said, and ArtsQuest must hold the cost to what it can raise from public and private donors, and the organization is focused on its goal: building a cultural center.



"I just want to be very open and transparent that those are not necessarily inexpensive items," she said of "green" building standards.



Hilgert's comments echoed a presentation she gave in March before Northampton County Council. She said then that LEED certification for the building -- an environmental standard -- would "break the budget." Hilgert also said in March that Musikfest cannot enforce carbon-neutral requirements on bands.



At that meeting, Hilgert said one potential environmental step would be selling wristbands that would fund the planting of trees as a carbon offset.



Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's director of planning and zoning, also attended the virtual meeting Tuesday. She said the city's Environmental Advisory Council reviews the impact of developments. The EAC is, as the name notes, an advisory committee that can make recommendations. It does not have law-making or enforcement authority.



The site of the new cultural center is near the Lehigh River, which an advocacy group recently said is one of the most endangered rivers in the U.S.



The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission reviews big projects proposed in the 62 municipalities of Lehigh and Northampton counties. It does not approve or block developments. Its professional staff reviews projects and makes suggestions. The appointed commissioners vote on those recommendations, sometimes altering them, before the final review is sent to towns and developers.



Final land-use decisions are up to municipalities.



The full LVPC will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to hold a final vote on staff recommendations on ArtsQuest. The meeting will be held virtually. The agenda and a link to the webcast will be available at the LVPC website.