ArtsQuest's proposed new center will bring culture to South Bethlehem, but it will not be a model of environmental engineering.
That would cost too much, ArtsQuest Chief Executive Officer Kassie Hilgert said at a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. The cost of the center at 25 W. Third St. was projected at $23 million in March, and the final tab may be higher.
"There is absolutely no mention of any green technology" in the plan, Stephen Melnick, chairman of the LVPC's Comprehensive Committee, noted at the meeting. He pointed out that ArtsQuest, the parent organization of Musikfest, has received millions of dollars in public money.
"We will certainly be looking at whatever we can do from an environmental standpoint," Hilgert said at the Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting. Whatever ArtsQuest can do is limited by cost and regulations.
The center will be at the site of the Banana Factory in a historic district, where Hilgert said certain materials are required. The LVPC committee reviewed the 78,855-square-foot five-story building and sent comments to the full commission for final consideration.
Meeting environmental goals "can be extraordinarily expensive," Hilgert said, and ArtsQuest must hold the cost to what it can raise from public and private donors, and the organization is focused on its goal: building a cultural center.
"I just want to be very open and transparent that those are not necessarily inexpensive items," she said of "green" building standards.
Hilgert's comments echoed a presentation she gave in March before Northampton County Council. She said then that LEED certification for the building -- an environmental standard -- would "break the budget." Hilgert also said in March that Musikfest cannot enforce carbon-neutral requirements on bands.
At that meeting, Hilgert said one potential environmental step would be selling wristbands that would fund the planting of trees as a carbon offset.
Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's director of planning and zoning, also attended the virtual meeting Tuesday. She said the city's Environmental Advisory Council reviews the impact of developments. The EAC is, as the name notes, an advisory committee that can make recommendations. It does not have law-making or enforcement authority.
The site of the new cultural center is near the Lehigh River, which an advocacy group recently said is one of the most endangered rivers in the U.S.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission reviews big projects proposed in the 62 municipalities of Lehigh and Northampton counties. It does not approve or block developments. Its professional staff reviews projects and makes suggestions. The appointed commissioners vote on those recommendations, sometimes altering them, before the final review is sent to towns and developers.
Final land-use decisions are up to municipalities.
The full LVPC will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to hold a final vote on staff recommendations on ArtsQuest. The meeting will be held virtually. The agenda and a link to the webcast will be available at the LVPC website.
ArtsQuest CEO Hilgert tells LVPC that making new cultural center `green' would be too expensive
ArtsQuest's proposed new center will bring culture to South Bethlehem, but it will not be a model of environmental engineering.
Tags
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
- Kassie Hilgert
- Artsquest
- Lehigh
- Environmental Advisory Committee
- Musikfest
- Ceo
- Stephen Melnick
- Darlene Heller
- Banana Factory
- Northampton County Council
- Lvpc's Comprehensive Committee
- Green Technology
- Comprehensive Planning Committee
- Chief Executive Officer
- Environmental Engineering
- Northampton
- Lehigh River
- Bethlehem
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- LVIA sets cargo record for March
- Former employee charged with putting sewing needles in items at Lower Macungie Giant
- Allentown transitioning to new online platform aimed at helping people apply for licenses, permits, land development reviews
- ArtsQuest CEO Hilgert tells LVPC that making new cultural center `green' would be too expensive
- Pa. court upholds murder conviction in 2009 Easton shooting
- 4 charged in alleged hate crime involving gun at Lehigh U.
- William Penn Elementary to reopen Wednesday after wall collapse
- Monster Jam returns to PPL Center this summer
- Montgomery County to install 12 ballot drop-off boxes for May primary
- Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks sets event to reveal free concert series lineup
Berks Area News
- Tornado responsible for weekend storm damage in Berks, officials say
- Barry Manilow to make stop in Reading on 2023 tour
- Montgomery County to install 12 ballot drop-off boxes for May primary
- Berks County Commissioners lift county-wide burning ban
- Rita's to celebrate new Berks County location with free Italian ice for a year for first 50 guests
- Wells Fargo to close branches in Berks, Bucks
- Crews fight fire in Lower Heidelberg
- Red Cross helping 18 people forced from homes after fire
- Reading City Council approves no-parking zone for proposed church
- Reading City Council learns Pagoda repairs will cost at least $2.87 million
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- ‘Joint’ venture: Ben from Ben & Jerry's starts pot nonprofit
- Stock market today: Stocks tumble on profit, economy worries
- Sheriff: Uber Eats driver slain, dismembered making delivery
- Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
- LVIA sets cargo record for March
- Prince William got 'very large sum' in phone hack settlement
- Driver in fatal Uber autonomous crash set for June trial
- Clock ticking for plan to keep West Virginia coal plant open
- Brazil's Lula visits Spain with Mercosur deal on agenda
- First Republic Bank stock plunges as depositors flee
Entertainment News
- Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
- Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict finalize their divorce
- Barbie plans to launch first-ever doll with Down's syndrome
- Al Sharpton hails Harry Belafonte as a 'history-changing activist'
- Anorld Schwarzenneger is back in action with an upcoming thriller
- RAW: NY: ED SHEERAN COURT ARRIVAL- COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT
- Joaquin Phoenix warns audiences to avoid mushrooms before watching his new movie
- Nick Cannon hails Alec Baldwin as 'one of the greats'
- AJ McLean battles his 'demons' amid break-up
- I feel compelled to leave The Late Late Show, says James Corden