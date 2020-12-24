BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A cultural center in Bethlehem and a parking garage in Easton are two of the redevelopment projects in the Lehigh Valley that will get a financial boost.
State Sen. Lisa Boscola announced $8 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding to six redevelopment projects in the 18th Senatorial District.
The projects being awarded RACP funding are:
ArtsQuest Community Cultural Center II ($3.5 million): Project consists of the construction of a new 80,000-square-foot arts and cultural center at the site of the current Banana Factory Arts Center in Bethlehem;
South 3rd St Parking Garage, City of Easton ($1.25 million): Peron Development will be constructing a parking garage as part of redevelopment project at the old Days Inn site at 185 S. 3rd Street;
Goodman Building ($1 million): Alloy5 Architecture will be redeveloping the former Goodman Furniture building into a mix used project;
Security Checkpoint and Terminal Connector at Lehigh Valley International Airport ($1 million): Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority will be able to increase number of security checkpoints from 2 to 4 to meet TSA standards. The project aims to provide for increased safety and security; enlarged terminal space; improved passenger safety/health; reliable vertical circulation; and improved passenger experience.
Lafayette College Bushkill Campus Redevelopment ($1 million): Redevelopment of the historic Rinek Cordage Complex will aim toprovide Lafayette with additional flexibility and capacity for its expansion initiative, and transform an underutilized industrial site into a 43,000-square-foot campus complex; and,
Boyd Theater Redevelopment II ($250,000): A mixed use redevelopment of the former movie theater into ground floor retail and 120 one and two-bedroom apartments in Bethlehem’s central business district.
The RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) is used for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
“It is critically important that our state provide capital assistance to assist in the redevelopment of five important economic development projects in the cities of Bethlehem and Easton and a project to improve passenger safety at Lehigh Valley International Airport,” Boscola stated. “By investing in these projects, the Commonwealth is providing crucial investments to make not only make these projects economically viable, but also create additional economic development projects that will not only create jobs, but also positively impact businesses and neighborhoods in our urban areas.”