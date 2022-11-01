BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania is giving ArtsQuest $7 million to convert Bethlehem Steel's old Turn and Grind Shop into something the community can use.

The money comes from an office in Harrisburg known as the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program, but ultimately, it's from the taxpayers.

That $7 million is a lot of money. To put it into perspective, it is enough to buy about 130 Tesla Model 3s, or purchase 25 homes, put perhaps 45 kids through a four-year public college or more than cover the budget of Lower Nazareth Township for a year.

ArtsQuest will use the money for its conversion of the old Steel shop. In the vapid jargon of development, that is an "adaptive reuse," but the south Bethlehem arts and culture organization has something livelier in mind, including education, performances, visual arts and more. It will also allow for expansion of Musikfest, Oktoberfest and Christkindlmarket.

ArtsQuest Chief Executive Officer Kassie Hilgert was not available Tuesday to discuss the grant.

Shannon Keith, director of communications for the not-for-profit group, said ArtsQuest has a record of being a good steward of taxpayers' dollars. She said the grant application process is rigorous, and noted ArtsQuest's history of service. The organization started in 1984 with the first Musikfest, and has expanded to other festivals and year-round programs.

"Our decades of socio and economic impact and growth in Bethlehem and the surrounding communities show our dedication and commitment to being stewards for the community, for utilizing the space that we have to the best of our ability and to try to stay on task with what the community is needing," Keith said in a telephone interview.

"We are looking forward to enhance our community event offerings," Keith said.

That includes an expansion of the SteelStacks programs, new programs for education, science exhibits and national touring exhibitions of art, such as sculpture.

"We're talking about approximately 14,000 square feet of space for public programs and performances," Keith said to give the scope of the plan.

The 14,000 square feet is about a third of an acre.

When it will all be done and the final cost are not known. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimate cost for converting Turn and Grind into arts space was $14 million. That was three years ago, and the number is being "re-evaluated," Keith said, with construction costs rising.

There is also no timeline for completion for the project, which was first discussed publicly in 2019.

Keith said saving Turn and Grind, where steel beams were "cold finished" in the old days, adds value to the project.

"This is a 150-year-old building, one of the first steel buildings on the Bethlehem Steel property, that we are looking to preserve," she said.