BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest is extending Christkindlmarkt though December 3.
The organizers say it's a good way to make some money after a disastrous year.
They're also seeking permission to use a grant to put a new roof on the Banana Factory. The grant was originally for the new building, but the pandemic put that on hold.
The money would be helpful. ArtsQuest says it's lost about $14 million this year.
"In the short term we have immediate repairs needed for the Banana Factory...We've got HVAC that needs to be replaced, an entire roof," said ArtsQuest President & CEO Kassie Hilgert.
ArtsQuest says the Christkindlmarkt extension and the grant will make it easier to continue operating with less revenue.