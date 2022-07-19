BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest's plans to build a cultural hub at the Banana Factory Arts Center site were struck down, but the Bethlehem organization says that's not the final word.
The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission rejected the proposal to demolish the six existing Banana Factory buildings and replace them with a $22 million single, five-story cultural center.
"Disappointing, but not surprising," said Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO for ArtsQuest.
The new plan pitched Monday night was a change from ArtsQuest's original vision, presented in 2018, after cost estimates jumped by several million dollars.
"We have been working on a new Banana Factory for five years now," said Hilgert. "We have presented a number of plans to the historic commission, we have investigated other alternatives, we even submitted an economic hardship narrative which, per their own requirements, would allow for demolition, but that didn't seem to satisfy them."
The current plan would save money by shortening construction time and decreasing demolition costs, as ArtsQuest says the six buildings are no longer adequate to serve the arts programming needs.
"There are exterior walls that were never meant to be exterior walls. We have over $1.5 million in deferred maintenance, the circulation of this building, meaning bathrooms and stairwells and elevators, are all out of date," Hilgert said.
The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission voted 3-2 against the plans, saying there are opportunities that haven't been explored and asking if there are ways to preserve the façade of buildings or integrate it into the design.
Members also believe it sets a bad precedent for other applicants who wish to demolish a building simply because it does not fit their financial model.
"We have investigated five other alternatives. We also submitted an economic hardship analysis which showed why the additional costs were untenable. We feel that we met the requirements of their application, and we feel it was a subjective decision," Hilgert said.
The commission encouraged ArtsQuest to continue revising the plan.
Meanwhile, ArtsQuest says the historic commission is not the final decision as to what could happen. They say there are other avenues to pursue, meaning they plan on getting together stakeholders and those in the community to see how they can push their current design forward.