BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest has become one of 34 organizations nationwide to receive a Creative Forces Community Engagement Grant.

The $10,000 grant, which is from the National Endowment for the Arts’ "Creative Forces" initiative, will support ArtsQuest's partnership with Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving (WVET), a group providing non-clinical arts programs for veterans adjusting to life back home.

According to ArtsQuest, the programs will begin July 1, 2023, and continue until June 30, 2024. They will include 6- to 8-week empowerment workshops during ArtsQuest's "ArtSmart" program. The work will be featured during First Friday events.

Ritual storytelling will also be held at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema with an exhibition in the hallway of Women Veterans’ artwork next April, according to WVET founder Jenny Pacanowski.

"Ancient warrior cultures welcomed their military members home with ritual storytelling," Pacanoski said. "It was a reintegration, a reconnection to the community."

These events will be free to the public, according to ArtsQuest.