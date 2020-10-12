BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest in Bethlehem had plans to invest over $20 million in new development before the pandemic, and that's now on hold until further notice.
The plans call for revamping the old Bethlehem Steel Turn and Grind shop and building a brand new cultural center on the site of the Banana Factory.
The non-profit is still fundraising for the project and says it will get done as long as ArtsQuest can stay afloat throughout the rest of the pandemic.
"We are taking a wait-and-see attitude, see what kind of resources we have on the back end of this," said ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert.
So far they're cautiously optimistic but say that could quickly change if the pandemic keeps us shut down for another year.