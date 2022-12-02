BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest has revealed the design for the 2023 Musikfest poster, as the festival is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

For the past few months, an Allentown-based family of artists known as Maltas Con Leche have been artists-in-residence at the Banana Factory Arts Center in Bethlehem creating the 2023 Musikfest poster mural, according to a news release from ArtsQuest.

Members of MCL joined other artists Friday as part of the Banana Factory’s First Friday event.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., in addition to First Friday festivities like live music, glass blowing, jewelry making, painting and paper making demonstrations, attendees saw the 40th anniversary Musikfest poster mural for the first time and interact with the team of artists responsible for its conception and creation.

ArtsQuest says the mural represents the Spanish heritage of a carnival, commemorates the festival’s 40th anniversary, and embodies the spirit and liveliness of the Lehigh Valley’s richly diverse culture.

Celebrating around the mural’s center image, called a Vejigante, people happily dance among a rainbow burst of color and musical notes, against a colorfully rich backdrop that features the SteelStacks nestled among hills and trees representing the City of Bethlehem.

Led by father Rafael, the family of artists includes Luz, Esperanza, Binico, Caterina, Camila and Santiago, with ages ranging from four to 22, ArtsQuest said.

ArtsQuest says each have equal say and input on the ultimate designs they paint together and are eager to meet with members of the Lehigh Valley community and publicly display their work.

According to Rafael, MCL has been working as a family since 2012 and are excited to show the different forms of art and talent they have to offer, individually and as a family.

Regarding the 2023 Musikfest mural, “Culture was our main inspiration,” said Rafael. “We all brought what culture and music meant to each of us.”

“This inspiring design reflects the beauty and richness of who we are as a community and honors the diversity we celebrate via the sights and sounds at Musikfest annually and all the programming and artistic experiences ArtsQuest presents year-round,” said ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert.

ArtsQuest’s Lead Creative Juliann Masenheimer, says that working with MCL has been extremely rewarding, adding “We’re so excited to have this incredible family of talented artists bring their collective energy and creative talent to the 2023 Musikfest poster mural.”

Musikfest is set for Aug. 4–13, 2023. More details will be announced about the nation’s largest free ungated music festival throughout the year, including opportunities with 2023 poster artists MCL.

People can visit the Musikfest website for more information.