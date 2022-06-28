BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest in Bethlehem is requesting photos from the community to help fill a heroes banner.
The “Our Hometown Heroes – First Responders” banner will debut on Patriot Day on on September 11 at the SteelStacks campus.
The celebration will honor the community’s first responders including police and law enforcement officials, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, emergency medical personnel and paramedics, who currently serve or have served our community.
ArtsQuest in partnership with Embassy Bank are requesting the community submit photos of family members, neighbors and friends who have been or are currently first responders. Submissions will be accepted from July 1 through July 31, 2022.
Images must be a high-resolution jpeg, tiff, bitmap, or PDF file. Color and black and white photographs are accepted. Digital images maybe submitted online here.
Hardcopies will be accepted at all Embassy Bank locations or at the Banana Factory, 25 W. 3rd St. in Bethlehem. All hardcopies will be returned promptly at the location in which they were received.