BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Wine-lovers won't have to go far this fall to taste their favorite wines.

ArtsQuest is holding new events in Bethlehem, starting with the Old World Wine Dinner.

That will be on Sept. 20th at Levy Restaurant.

Then, on Oct. 29, folks can check out the Fall WineFest and Market, featuring some of the region's best wineries.

Tickets can be bought on SteelStacks' website.