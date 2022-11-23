Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

With a name like Bethlehem, it's no surprise that this Pennsylvania town is also called the "Christmas City." Winter visitors will delight in seeing the historic Moravian District—which dates back to the town's founding in 1741—under a blanket of snow. Don't miss the Christkindlmarkt, often recognized as one of the best holiday markets in the United States.

 George Sheldon // Shutterstock

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With multiple events going on at SteelStacks, ArtsQuest will be offering free shuttle service on Friday afternoon.

Additional off-site parking and free shuttle service to and from the ArtsQuest Center will be operating noon to 7 p.m. The pickup and drop off will be located at 240 Emery St. in Bethlehem, according to a news release from ArtsQuest.

Several events are taking place at the SteelStacks campus, from Christkindlmarkt to The Ice Rink at SteelStacks to the Lehigh Valley SoccerFest & Viewing Party. 

