BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest is giving folks a new reason to lace up their ice skates this winter.
The organization announced Thursday that it will set up an ice rink at the base of the old blast furnaces at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.
It will be open daily starting Nov. 22 and will run through Jan. 1, 2023.
Several themed events are planned for the rink.
“This rink will add to the magic of the seasonal activities and charm that make Bethlehem the Christmas City and a major tourism destination,” Kassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest, said.
“We thank Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital for helping to make this vision a reality for the residents of the Lehigh Valley and beyond.”