BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you have tickets for Peepsfest at SteelStacks this weekend, check to make sure they are legit.

ArtsQuest says an "unauthorized party" used the website, Eventbrite, to sell tickets to the event.

ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any tickets.

The Eventbrite page appears to be offline now.

ArtsQuest is urging people who bought tickets on that page to contact that site to get a refund right away.

Tickets, which may sell out, are available through the SteelStacks website.