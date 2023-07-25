BETHLEHEM, PA. - ArtsQuest is announcing its Holiday time schedule for the upcoming holiday season during Christmas in July.

These events include Christkindlmarkt, SteelStacks Ice Rink presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, Winter Winefest and more.

Christkindlmarkt begins on November 17 and runs weekends until December 17. The event is open Friday through Sunday during the first two weekends and starting on November 30, Thursdays will be added, as well.

SteelStacks Ice Rink officially opens on November 21 and will run until Martin Luther King Day (January 15).

Over at the Banana Factory, there will be a Holiday Art Camps and Creative Family Workshops. You can check those out and sign up for those holiday workshops on bananafactory.org.

Winter Winefest & Market is back and set to happen in February 2024 with wine sampling, interactive seminars and more. More details will be posted on the SteelStacks website.

The annual PEEPSFEST presented by Just Born Quality Confections is back on December 30 and 31 with the annual PEEPS Chick drop on both days.

More festive events and activities will be added to the schedule at ChristmasCity.org and SteelStacks.org.