BETHLEHEM, Pa. – By a 5-2 vote, Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night overturned the decision of the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission, granting a certificate of appropriateness to ArtsQuest and allowing it to raze its Banana Factory Arts Center site and build a new cultural center in its place.
In a split decision last month, the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission rejected ArtsQuest's plans to demolish the six buildings at its Banana Factory site at Northampton Street between Second and Third streets in South Bethlehem and erect in their place a single, five-story, 73,485-square-foot cultural center costing about $22.1 million.
ArtsQuest pursued a redesign of the project, which was first introduced in 2018, because of rising construction costs. The six buildings are no "longer adequate to serve the arts programming needs of ArtsQuest and therefore must be replaced," the organization noted in its certificate of appropriateness application to the commission.
ArtsQuest had already acquired approval to demolish four of the buildings from its previous application. The commission voted against granting the removal of the other two buildings needed to implement ArtsQuest's latest plan, with some members saying that financial hardships should not play a role in how they vote.
During the public comment portion of council's agenda, ArtsQuest staff, board members and advocates urged council to approve the certificate of appropriateness, the last action item on the busy agenda.
Others in attendance, including members of the South Bethlehem Historical Society, tried to convince council to support the commission's vote recommending the certificate be denied.
Vicki Doule', who chairs the ArtsQuest board of trustees, told council that the redesign required all six buildings to come down for the cultural center to be economically feasible and for ArtsQuest to deliver on its mission to increase access to the arts for everyone at a time when the arts are most needed.
Maureen Dresen, president of the South Bethlehem Historical Society's board of directors, said her organization supports the historical commission and noted that council has too often overridden its recommendations when developers challenge the city’s regulations.
Dresen also said she understands that ArtsQuest is not a developer and does good things for the city, including the historical society, but asked for some other solution to integrate ArtsQuest's economic requirements and the commission's recommendations.
Kassie Hilgert, ArtsQuest president and CEO, said ArtsQuest has honored Bethlehem's history for 39 years but said sometimes change is inevitable, noting the irony that in an area with a preponderance of unpopular warehouses, there's a call to save one — a reference to the building's original use as headquarters of D. Theodoredis & Sons, a banana and produce wholesaler and distributor.
Louis James, a member of the South Bethlehem Historical Society board, said ArtsQuest should look to repurpose buildings on former Bethlehem Steel Corp. property, adding that South Bethlehem's skyline has been altered by the city acquiescence to developers instead of repurposing historic properties.
The majority of council supported ArtsQuest's financial hardship position, while councilmembers Rachel Leon and Wandalyn Enix supported the Historic Conservation Commission's denial of the certificate of appropriateness.
Enix suggested that ArtsQuest look to land near the Wind Creek casino, to consider residents of Southside Bethlehem by providing them access to employment and transportation.
Mayor J. William Reynolds scolded council for not moving the ArtsQuest item higher on the agenda, noting that it forced ArtsQuest officials, who are preparing for Musikfest this week, to stay late into the night waiting for the vote.