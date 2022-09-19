BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission at City Hall Monday night approved a certificate of appropriateness involving construction materials and design merits for ArtsQuest's plans to erect a new cultural center.

The site, located on Northampton Street between Second and Third streets in South Bethlehem, would be home to a single, five-story, 73,485-square-foot cultural center with a $22.1 million price tag. Prior to the construction, the organization plans to demolish six buildings at its Banana Factory Arts Center site.

The conservation commission denied ArtsQuest a certificate of appropriateness for the plan's demolition portion at its July 18 meeting. However, Bethlehem City Council overruled the commission and granted ArtsQuest the COA on Aug. 2.

Monday night's design featured a few revisions. One involved increasing the building's fifth-floor setback from 6 feet to 12 feet. Another added granite aprons at storefronts along Third Street. The plan calls for also an open patio with a canopy on the top floor.

ArtsQuest officials distributed example palettes of building materials to commission members under the premise that a picture is worth a thousand words. They included a dimensional panel siding system and an aluminum storefront framing system. Other materials to be used on the building include glass and brick on the ground floor.

"It's a very serious-looking building in many ways," Gary Lader, chair of the conservation commission, said of the design Monday night. "...I think you have some room to have some more fun with it. But not too much."

Specifically, the commission OK'd the delineation of proposed materials, which includes brick at the property's base. However, the board would like to see more of the color "red" in the bricks than what was proposed.

The body approved also the building's siding and OK'd front-glazed glass, along with stone materials being used as aprons at the building's front. The 12-foot setback was considered favorably.

Storefront signage will return before the commission at a future date. The board added the rooftop canopy was too "massive," and other approaches should be considered.

"I'd like to see that (rooftop canopy) further explored," Lader said. "It's an important element and it sure stands out, and I think it needs to be further studied."