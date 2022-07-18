BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission on Monday night rejected plans to raze and then build a new cultural center at the current Banana Factory Arts Center site.
The applicant, ArtsQuest, envisioned an ambitious project in Southside Bethlehem, which involved demolishing six existing Banana Factory buildings located on Northampton Street between Second and Third streets.
The buildings would have been replaced with a single, five-story, 73,485- square-foot cultural center costing about $22.1 million.
The plans presented Monday night at city hall were a departure from the organization's original vision. The first project estimate for two buildings was presented in 2018 and came with a price tag of $21 million to $25 million.
However, with rising building costs and inflation, an updated estimate increased to $26 million to $30 million. ArtsQuest representatives stated flatly that the current costs would be "unaffordable" and warranted a "complete redesign of the project" to "get back to budget."
The new plan pitched Monday night was presented as one that would save ArtsQuest money by shortening construction duration and decreasing demolition costs.
The existing Banana Factory facility of six buildings "is no longer adequate to serve the arts programming needs of ArtsQuest and therefore must be replaced," the organization noted in its Certificate of Appropriateness application.
The Banana Factory is home to ArtsQuest's visual arts education programs and includes artists' studios, galleries and classrooms. It's also home to Pennsylvania Youth Theatre.
ArtsQuest had already acquired approval to demolish four of the buildings from its previous application. However, on Monday night, the commission voted against granting the destruction of the other two buildings needed to implement ArtsQuest's latest plan. Some members said the applicant's quest to save money should not factor into their decisions. The vote was 2-3.
"There are some opportunities which haven't been explored," Chairman Gary Lader said. "Even if you are demolishing the building, perhaps there are ways to preserve the façade or integrate it into the design."
"I am also really concerned it sets a bad precedent for other applicants who wish to demolish a building simply because it does not fit their financial model," Lader added.
The commission encouraged ArtsQuest to continue revising the plan.
Kassie Hilgert, ArtsQuest president and CEO, explained that the new proposal would be compatible with the existing streetscape.
It includes a "preservation of the cohesive ambiance of the Historic Conservation District with compatible sympathetic and contemporary construction," according to the application. The building's exterior would have featured a Metafor dimensional panel siding system, hand-laid brick veneer, and an aluminum storefront framing system.
In learning about the proposed demolition project, the historic conservation commission also learned some Southside Bethlehem history. Each of the six buildings subject to being razed were documented. The oldest dates back to at least 1885, with another building dating to perhaps the 1920s, with the most recent constructed in the 1950s.
Many architectural statistics of the existing buildings, such as construction materials and building style, were included.
ArtsQuest also offered explanations as to why an adaptive reuse of the buildings was "not desired."