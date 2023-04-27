ArtsQuest's planned South Bethlehem cultural center should include "environmentally sensitive building design," the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Thursday.
At an LVPC committee meeting Tuesday, some commissioners wanted to add "green" commentary to the review of the 78,855-square-foot center at 25 W. Third St., at the site of the Banana Factory. The cost of the project has been estimated at $23 million.
Stephen Melnick, chairman of the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee, pointed out Tuesday that ArtsQuest, the parent organization of Musikfest, has received millions of dollars of public money. Last year, Pennsylvania awarded ArtsQuest a $7 million grant.
"I think we are doing a reasonable amount" to address environmental concerns, ArtsQuest CEO Kassie Hilgert said during the virtual meeting of the full commission Thursday.
Hilgert said the Southside Bethlehem Cultural Arts Center will feature native plants and trees, and replace "six leaky buildings" with a more energy-efficient structure.
"We are looking to exceed energy code," she said, adding later, "We are certainly investigating recycled contents and materials."
Hilgert noted that the site is a "brownfield," already developed, and not open green space. Rain gardens will filter stormwater at the site, which is just south of the Lehigh River.
Commissioner Rick Molchany had asked for specifics on design features.
"We're not searching for an LEED facility," Molchany said, using the acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, a green-building rating system. "We're just asking them to incorporate sustainable practices."
"We're just asking for some type of green technology to be incorporated somewhere in the project," Melnick said Thursday.
At a Northampton County Council meeting in March, Hilgert said meeting LEED standards would "break the budget."
At Thursday's LVPC meeting, Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's director of planning and zoning, said the city's Environmental Advisory Committee will make recommendations on the development.
"This is a project we are very happy to see," Heller said as a representative of city government.
Steven Glickman, LVPC chairman, said demolition followed by construction is not the best route to green goals.
"Removal of existing infrastructure and buildings is not the ideal situation in terms of sustainability," Glickman said. "Reuse is much more sustainable."
Glickman noted the potential demolition of an industrial building near the ArtsQuest site to make way for 240 apartments. Demolition requires energy and generates emissions, Glickman said. Carbon dioxide from fossil fuels is a "greenhouse gas" that has been linked to climate change.
Bethlehem City Council member Rachel Leon brought up a social issue about South Bethlehem development in general.
"What are we doing to make sure that the community doesn't get pushed out in the process?" she asked. Property values and rent may rise, Leon said, adding that she does support the ArtsQuest plan.
The LVPC does not approve or block projects. Its professional staff makes recommendations. The appointed commissioners discuss and sometimes alter the reviews before sending them to towns and developers. In the case of ArtsQuest, final land-use decisions will be made by the City of Bethlehem.
The next meeting of the full commission will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. The agenda and a link to the webcast will be provided on the LVPC website.