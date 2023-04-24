BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest's proposed Southside Bethlehem Cultural Arts Center faces review at two Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meetings this week.

Building the 78,855-square-foot, five-story center at 25 W. Third St. requires the demolition of buildings at the Banana Factory site, near the southern end of the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge. In October, the price to put up the new center was estimated at $22.1 million.

The commission does not approve or block projects. Its professional staff reviews big proposals, and its 37 appointed board members discuss and approve the staff comments, which are then sent to municipalities and developers. Local governments make final land-use decision, based upon their zoning ordinance.

ArtsQuest, the parent organization of Musikfest, should talk with neighbors as it moves forward, according to a draft of the LVPC review.

"The LVPC encourages early and frequent engagement with neighbors surrounding the project and in the Southside Bethlehem vicinity to seek input when creating public spaces that reflect and enhance local culture," according to the review, presented by Bambi Griffin Rivera, senior community and regional planner, and Jillian Seitz, senior community planner.

The LVPC also asks that ArtsQuest talk with LANTA about the "unique sculptural bus shelter" near the Banana Factory. That bus stop is on three LANTA routes.

The site of the future cultural center is in a 100-year flood plain, the review notes: "Considering the impact of changing weather conditions as a result of climate change, the project should be built to withstand" floodwaters.

The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee will discuss the project at its meeting on Tuesday at noon, and the full commission will discuss the center at 7 p.m. Thursday. Both meetings will be held virtually. Agendas and links to the meetings are available at the LVPC website.