PALMER TWP., Pa. - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this week is known as the "Week of Action." It's when many groups hold a candlelight vigil in support of survivors and remember lives lost to domestic violence.

"If this could say any idea of what a mess it was inside of me," Vanessa Vicario, showing off her paintings, told 69 News.

The paintings, displayed inside Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township Wednesday night, represent a part of Vicario's journey to break free from domestic violence.

"I started painting about a year before I left," she said.

"That one over there, I call, 'Through.' It's going from like a hell to a better place. But it's still unknown."

Vicario offered her art - and her painful experiences - at the Annual Vigil, held by Turning Point of Lehigh Valley. It's typically held during the "Week of Action," in the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to support survivors and honor lives lost to abuse.

Meredith Mecca is Community Outreach Director for the nonprofit, which serves as the area's domestic and intimate partner abuse organization.

"As a community, we are stronger together," Mecca said. "And by coming together, our voices are going to be heard more."

And that's the goal for advocates like Turning Point.

"The more people are comfortable discussing it," Mecca said, "the more they're going to be comfortable disclosing it, and reaching out for help."

Organizers say ever since the pandemic, their resources are needed more than ever. According to the nonprofit's annual report, from 2021 to 2022, calls to its helpline went up 25 percent. Length of stay in shelters is 97 percent higher than pre-pandemic.

"It's harder to find housing, all of the systems are moving slower because every system is backed up, then it's going to increase that time," Mecca said.

Turning Point is working to keep up and help more people like Vanessa Vicario.

"That's just her coming out of her tomb in all her glory," Vicario said, explaining her final painting to 69 News.

Vicario wants others to know there is hope coming out the other side.

For more resources, head to the Turning Point of Lehigh Valley website.