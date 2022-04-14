ALBURTIS, Pa. - You know warm weather is right around the corner in Alburtis when the bluebells start to bloom.
"This is beautiful," said Patte Rogers of Macungie.
"We say okay once we see the blue, the spring is not too far away," said Bill Townsend of Wescosville.
Jane Townsend of Wescosville said, "We come over and just enjoy them."
Families come to Lock Ridge Park every spring to take pictures of the bluebells, walk around, and yes, even walk their pets. But unfortunately, visitors don't always follow the park rules.
"It kind of spoils it for everyone else," said Townsend.
Robert Stiffler, director of parks and recreation for Lehigh County, says there are two important rules when visiting the bluebells:
Number 1- stay on the compacted grass.
"They shouldn't damage this," said Rogers.
"We even walk our cat through the trail, and he knows to stay on the path," said Rachelle Lysinger of Alburtis.
Number 2-Don't throw blankets down on the flowers.
"People just plop down in the middle of them and crush the flowers," said Townsend.
"If they come here crushing the flowers, there wouldn't be as many and we would keep them as beautiful for everyone," said Ellasyn Schneck.
And with Easter right around the corner, families say they want to make sure the tradition of the bluebells stays alive for everyone, year after year.
"Happy Easter," said Schneck.