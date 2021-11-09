BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Businesses are getting prepped for a busy holiday season with fewer workers.
The labor shortage continues, and businesses are competing this holiday season.
Danielle Mulligan, owner of the Gem Shop, is having a difficult time filling her Jim Thorpe Location for December.
"Right now we have six people in Jim Thorpe and three of the girls are under 18 and it's their first job, so there's definitely a learning curve and we just don't have the time - you know - to teach them before Christmas," Mulligan said.
ArtsQuest agrees this year has been particularly challenging as they gear up for Christkindlmarkt. Patrick Brogan, the Chief Programming Officer, says typically they hire more than 100 seasonal employees.
"It take a village and so we're hopeful to get the staff in place just in time for us to open Christkindlmarkt in a couple weeks," Brogan said.
Large companies like Macy's, UPS, and Walmart are also looking, offering higher wages and new incentives.
Amazon alone is looking for more than 800 employees in the Lehigh Valley, now offering up to $3,000 in signing bonuses.
Gina Kormanik, Director of Community Planning for Workforce Board LV, says they don't expect the problem to go away any time soon.
"For Lehigh, Northampton County there's at least 9,300 open jobs right now," she said.
"The demand is non-stop. It's not even holidays anymore, it is holidays for some industries and maybe even some industries in the arts and entertainment, but the cycles have become not just cycles but year-round need."