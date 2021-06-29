Some health experts, like Dr. Tim Friel with Lehigh Valley Health Network, say something interesting happened during the winter and spring months.
"Locally, at our lab, we recognized that common winter viruses like influenza, para-influenza, RSV, almost disappeared completely from the map,” Dr. Friel, an infectious disease specialist, said.
Now, those viruses are back from an extended hiatus.
"Now as folks are starting to congregate together again, getting back together as masks are coming off faces both outdoors and indoors, we're starting to see more of the transmission of these other common things,” Dr. Friel said.
Health experts say summer colds aren't unusual since viruses are always around us.
Take RSV, for example. Friel says doctors' offices and hospitals saw barely any cases over the winter.
They started to emerge in March, and saw a major uptick in April and May.
"It's certainly a concerning thing that folks need to be aware of, that the summer colds are back and I think we are on the lookout for what this could mean for all of us,” Dr. Friel said.
While masks are off in most scenarios these days, Friel says people should still practice what they did during the pandemic. That means wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often, and limit contact if you aren't feeling well.
"If you're sick and not feeling well, fever, coughing, etc., it's probably best to stay home," Friel said.
"And stay away from others, regardless of what you have, we want to do everything we can to protect others from getting that."