ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a shot at better days ahead for some people in Lehigh County. A new massive COVID-19 vaccination site has opened at the Allentown Fairgrounds.
There was a lot of excitement for people receiving the vaccine. They say it's been tough staying home alone or not seeing family. They hope getting the vaccine is a step towards a brighter future.
The first thing was to make sure the massive vaccination site at the Allentown Fairgrounds was done in a safe manner. From entry to exit everyone is socially distanced.
"We did not want to create an event where someone who could possibly be an asymptomatic spreader actually comes in contact with someone else. So we're doing everything by the book to protect everyone coming through the process," said Allentown Health Bureau Director Vicky Kistler.
The clinic opened just after 1 p.m. Monday. There was a steady flow of people, and some even showed up 20 minutes early for their appointment.
"I can't wait to have it, I'm excited," said Marina Teator of Allentown.
Some say getting the vaccine is more than just a shot. They say the vaccine brings hope for better days ahead.
"We're thankful that we are here. I want to see my grandkids more often, my young kids," said Mona Moscato of Bethlehem.
The vaccination site is open to Allentown and Lehigh County residents 65 or older, essential workers, and people 16 to 64 with underlying conditions.
The goal is to vaccinate 500 people a day. However, healthcare workers hope they can do more. That depends on the supply.
"We never know how many doses we are going to get until a day or so before. Then those doses arrive the two days later and as soon as they arrive and we have them in hand, we post the links," Kistler said.