ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "This is pretty heartbreaking actually, it's an era, the end of an era gone but never forgotten."
Matthew White was the one of many who fought to preserve the historic hospital. He even got a chance to venture inside.
"It was beautiful inside, marble staircases, marble lobby, it was beautiful," White said.
The hospital opened in 1912 as a psychiatric hospital. It closed in 2010.
State leaders said it was too expensive to renovate and maintain. Governor Tom Wolf signed off on the demolition last year to the dismay of many who argued they were tearing down history.
A drone captured the site on Wednesday. All that's left was the main building which was in the process of being torn down. Many came to watch, like Kate Bartos.
"The residents of these buildings being mental hospital patients I believe it carries a lot of energy and that's what drew me to the this location," Bartos said.
For some, it was clearly emotional.
"I'm crying, I'm in tears right now," said Joan Kressman, who used to volunteer there.
"The patients were awesome, the patients were excited to be here and I took out people to go out in the community, it was nice to be here," Kressman said.
Although sad to see it demolished, Kressman was thrilled to be able to take a piece of it home forever.
"Two days from now is Christmas and I already have my Christmas present. They gave me a brick from the hospital," Kressman said.