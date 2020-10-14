BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Food prices have been on the rise since this pandemic started, and they just keep going up.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that wholesale food prices went up nearly half a percent in September, the third straight month of increases. It couldn't come at a worse time, with record unemployment.
Veronne Demesyeux is the director of operations at New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem. She says the higher prices are just making demand increase even more at their food pantry.
"Individuals would come to our pantry once a month and we would give them a three day supply, now we're noticing that individuals are coming two, three times a month rather than just that one time," Demesyeux said.
And they only expect demand to get worse, with no sign of a new stimulus and extended unemployment benefits.
"Rather than making it so that, you know, we're giving everyone an opportunity to get what it is if they need, places are going up in their prices," Demesyeux said.