CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Inflation for 2021 rose 7% - a 40-year high. And it doesn't appear to be going down soon.
"The 2 percent inflations of the past have gone away, we will not go back there. Not any time soon. What we will see is inflation rates in the neighborhood of 5 percent," said local economist Kamran Afshar.
So, you may want to think about budgeting, says Kindra Walker, the owner of Tremont Financial Coaching, especially with no more stimulus checks or the advanced child tax credit.
"But if you're just comfortable sitting down with a piece of paper and a pencil and jotting it down and start with the things you know you spend money on. If you do use credit cards pull out those credit card statements," Walker said.
And stick with your plan.
"Whether you're going to the food store or whether you're making a run to Target or Walmart, have a list and don't vary from the list," Walker said.
"But it's also very important for consumers to think about their inputs - where are they getting money? Where are they getting the sources of their money and are there ways to increase that?" said Brad Barnhorst, the Chair of Finance at DeSales University.
He says now is the time to ask for a raise, get a promotion, or find a new job. Also, talk to your lenders if you're behind.
"Especially if you have a mortgage, talking with your mortgage lender can be a very good way of making sure you don't miss a payment," Barnhorst said.
And if you need more help, don't be afraid to ask.
"Certainly if you're a veteran, there are veteran's resources you can turn to. There are local government programs and there are federal programs that you can turn to to help when you're really scraping by. There is no shame in asking for help," Barnhorst said.