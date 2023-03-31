BETHLEHEM, Pa. - My Love by Paul McCartney and Wings was the number 1 song when the Hawk Music Center opened on June 1, 1973.

Siblings Phil Hawk and Pat Paulus read love letters to the store their father founded inside the Westgate Mall.

"What's been the best part of the job for 50 years," I asked the pair.

"The people," they said.

Which included a very unique customer, Tiny Tim.

"He wanted to buy a ukulele. Like, oh my gosh. He was strange," Pat said.

They kept the January 1982 receipt of the $500 keyboard Canadian band Loverboy bought. However, Hawk says it was Californian guitar player Eddie Van Halen who saved the business.

"He was a big impact on guitar players. And that changed a lot of stuff for us," Paulus said.

"How did it change?"

"Because the kids all wanted to be like him," he said.

Including musician James Kratzer, who learned to play at the store.

"Would you be a professional musician if it wasn't for this place?"

"There is no chance I'd play guitar if it weren't for this place," he said.

However, the lesson rooms are now packed up, only a few guitars still hang, as the last day in March, is the business's final day open. Kratzer says it's a sad day for musicians.

"The family, like dynamic here, like the, the attention to detail for the students, the caring about the instruments, you know, stuff like that. It's just kind of rare," Kratzer added.

As for the Hawks, who are ready to retire, their closing song is still hard to hear.

"If I had to pick a song for the store," Phil started, then had to stop.

After composing himself, he said it's "In Times like These" by the Foo Fighters.

The Hawks say the store wasn't in the redevelopment plans for the mall. However, a different owner may take the name and open up in another location.