BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach Saturday night at Musikfest.

Vendors along West Lehigh Street say the shooting happened in the middle of the street around 10:45 p.m. Police say it was an isolated event between two people.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and have not released information on the motive or the status of the second person. The victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.

"It's isolated. It doesn't affect my view of the festival," said David Emili, owner of Aw Shucks Roasted Corn.

He and his staff were within 20 feet of the shooting at Musikfest. A 69 News camera caught the crowd chaos.

"All of our employees ran to the back of our tent, took cover," said Aw Shucks Manager Alyssa Emili.

This is the second shooting during a summer festival in the Lehigh Valley. A 16-year-old was shot in the leg during Heritage Day in Easton.

This comes as a historic first is set for the Great Allentown Fair. Jessica Cieweisz of the Fair says everyone entering will have to pass through open gate metal detectors.

"Musikfest or not Musikfest, I'm glad that we signed the contract. It was a little bit of a relief to kind of know that we are implementing something and we have the ability to implement something because we are gated fairgrounds," she said.

Emili said he doesn't see the need for Musikfest to do the same.

"A million people coming. You're going to have some incidences. The shooting is just the way of the world," he said.

We reached out to Musikfest on any future safety protocols. We have not heard back.

Aw Shucks says a younger employee was also near the shooting at Heritage Day as well as Saturday and did not return to work, as he was too rattled.