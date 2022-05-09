ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, a program of Community Action Lehigh Valley, is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
On May 14, participating postal carriers around the Lehigh Valley will be collecting food donations as they deliver mail in their communities, according to a news release from the food bank.
Community members in Bethlehem, Allentown and Easton that would like to participate in the food drive can leave a bag of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes before mail delivery on May 14. From there, NALC works with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute all collected food items to its network of nonprofit community partners across the Lehigh Valley, including food pantries, meal centers, shelters, schools, and senior living centers.
“Join the nation’s largest one day food drive, and help your letter carrier help the members of our community in need,” said Frank Kelly, spokesperson for the Lehigh Valley’s NALC.
The effort is part of a nationwide food drive coordinated by the NALC in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"We are so grateful to our dedicated postal workers and neighbors for once again stepping up to help decrease food insecurity across the Lehigh Valley! We are thrilled that this community partnership is starting again -- especially as we are seeing increased need at food pantries,” said Allison Czapp, Associate Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank.
Suggested donations include whole wheat pasta, low-sodium or water-packed canned vegetables, canned fruit in juice, shelf-stable unflavored milk, low-sodium or water-packed canned meats and seafood, and personal care items such as diapers, toothbrushes, menstrual products, and toilet paper.