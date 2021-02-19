Specialists at St. Luke's Health Network are celebrating 100,000 people vaccinated throughout their 11 sites, and have the means to protect more.
"At this point we have been giving over 3,000 vaccines a day and have the capacity to do much more," said Dr. Kara Mascitti, infectious disease physician at St. Luke's.
But they can't do that because supply is still so limited.
"All of our efforts right now are really being devoted to making sure that we increase the vaccination supply," said Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley and parts of Monroe County.
Congresswoman Wild says she's in constant communication with the state, and that it's not a problem at the federal level.
"The log jam seems to be at the state level and that's what we really got to fix," Wild said.
The White House says winter weather temporarily delayed the shipment of six million doses. That's felt here in the Lehigh Valley.
"The biggest issue this week is the snow, Mother Nature, and so all of our vaccine supplies while we know they are coming they are delayed and that's across the country so we have not yet gotten any supply this week," said Colleen Sprissler, director of hospital applications.
Lehigh Valley Health Network vaccination clinics are postponing second dose appointments for the next three days, saying weather and other factors caused the vaccines not to be delivered as planned.