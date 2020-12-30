ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Stimulus checks are on the way and for millions, they couldn't come soon enough.
"People are homeless with kids, we're lucky enough to have the Sixth Street Shelter to take us in," said Joan, who is living at the shelter after she was forced to quit her job.
"I got three kids ages 14, 11, and 9 and I had to stop working because once school went virtual, they had no one to stay with," Joan said.
Barry Martin has been living at New Bethany Ministries since losing his job.
"I'm gonna to be on my last extension here and I don't know what's on the horizon after March," Martin said.
They say the $600 helps, but it's just not enough to get ahead, even with unemployment.
"Between 4 mouths, not that much," Joan said.
And even for some still working, like Bernard Washington who works through an AARP program for low-income senior citizens, it's been hard to get by this year.
"I had to have my girlfriend from Philly come live with me in order to survive," Washington said.
An online poll done by WFMZ showed about 25% of the 800 respondents plan to spend the money on essentials like rent and groceries. More than 40% will use it pay past bills and debt.
However, there's also about 35% who say they don't need the extra money to survive. That disparity may be one reason the Senate is unlikely to approve higher, $2,000 payouts.
But it's leaving those in the most need still struggling.
"Very frustrating because anything that can come in, that can help, works out really well," Joan said.
"America is one of the richest countries on earth and there's no reason why the people should have to struggle in this country," Washington said.