ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's some great news just in time for spring. If you're fully vaccinated, you can toss the mask if you're outside, even while in small groups.
They say the likelihood for people to contract COVID this way is slim.
"Generally for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe. However, we continue to recommend masking in crowded outdoor settings and venues such as packed stadiums and concerts, where there is decreased ability to maintain physical distance and where many unvaccinated people may also be present," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
President Biden says this should incentivize those hesitant to get vaccinated.
"So for those who haven't gotten their vaccination yet — especially if you're younger, or thinking you don't need it — this is another great reason to go get vaccinated. Now. Now," Biden said.
In Allentown, Casey Castignetti was out by the Rose Garden, one day shy of full immunity.
He agrees with President Biden.
"They should trust science, trust logic, and just do the right thing for everyone," Castignetti said.
"The bottom line is clear, if you're vaccinated, you can do more things, more safely, both outdoors as well as indoors," Biden said.
Newly engaged Dave Jensen and Madison Stauffer got the shot, and say they're looking forward to getting together with others who have. They say it's the only way back to life pre-COVID.
"A lot of people are getting vaccinated, so that's very good," Stauffer said.
"I was a big skeptic of the vaccine only because they haven't done a whole lot with it but I was like you know what if this means getting back to normal life then let's do it," said Dave Jensen, of Slatington.