ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Sheridan Elementary School has a new principal with a familiar face.
During a special board meeting Tuesday night, Allentown School District named Pete Shahda principal of the elementary school on North Second Street. Shahda spent the first 15 years of his career teaching at Sheridan before becoming an administrator.
"Mr. Shahda brings a unique perspective and level of understanding for the Sheridan community as someone who not only worked there as a teacher and assistant principal but attended the school as a child," said Jennifer Bryant, executive director of elementary education.
Additionally, Kyle Kauffman will join ASD as its director of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math).
Kauffman spent 20 years in the classroom teaching physics before he began working as a senior educator for the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.
"The district continues to build capacity at the leadership level," said Superintendent John Stanford, "and I am excited to welcome these folks into new and critical positions."