ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors hired Carol Birks as interim superintendent Thursday night at the Administration Building.

The vote was 8-0. Director Lisa Conover was absent.

Birks will receive a $850 per day salary. She will work three days a week until Dec. 16. Thereafter it will become full-time employment. Birks was the only candidate who applied.

She serves currently as regional superintendent and chief schools officer with Booker T. Washington Academy in New Haven and Hamden, Conn., according to the district.

"I am very excited and very humbled by the opportunity to serve as your acting superintendent," Birks said. "I want to thank the school board of directors for entrusting me with the opportunity to continue to educate and empower students and to support the adults entrusted in their care."

During her speech, Birks explained why she wanted to lead ASD.

"My 'why' for wanting to come to Allentown is deeply rooted and personal," she said. "I am Allentown."

Birks grew up in Bridgeport, Conn., a city similar to Allentown. She told the board she came from a "modest" background.

"Research would suggest that someone like me would never have been able to sit here before you assuming such a prestigious role," she said. "But it was because of, I hope I don't offend anyone, prayer, a caring community, great teachers and people who believed in me. Because I had those opportunities in my life, I have been relentless about ensuring that young people who live in conditions like I grew up, students of color, students who grew up in urban centers, that they have equal access and equitable opportunities like all other students."

"I know she will do well by our school district," Director Phoebe Harris said. "I know that she is a game changer and not just any old game changer. She understands what it is like to work in an urban school district such as ours. The problems that we have, and the students that we have. She will give to our students what is desired and what is needed. She is what we need."

Director Patrick Palmer read a letter from Conover. The letter indicated that she remained "disturbed about her main concern that we have grossly neglected our children, wasted school district funds as well as taxpayer money by the board majority's recent decisions. It created a domino effect that could have been avoided."

Conover continued to discuss taxpayer costs.

"We are now seeking to pay for an interim superintendent, meaning one servicing in the meantime, placeholder, provisional, temporary - at an additional rate. It would have been advantageous to this district, students, taxpayers, stakeholders and overall community to support the full-time, talented, skilled, knowledgeable, dedicated, leader who was motivated to improve the lives of others."

The director added her comments were not against Birks. However, she questioned whether ASD "was setting her up to fail." Further, Conover added Birks applied previously for the position and was "presented tonight to accept this position when she was the only one interviewed. Why? Our children have once again have taken a massive educational hit. We cannot afford just an interim, aka, placeholder."

Birks replaces former Superintendent John Stanford, who officially will leave the district Oct. 28 after the board approved a separation and release agreement with him Oct. 20.

Prior to the vote, President Nancy Wilt indicated that "at no time were executive sessions held without the knowledge and invitation to all board members."

Stanford accepted formally the position Sept. 23, 2021 and began employment in November. He became the fourth superintendent that year, taking over for Acting Superintendent Jennifer Ramos, who replaced Interim Superintendent Marilyn Martinez, who took the job after former Superintendent Thomas Parker resigned that April.

Stanford's deal ran through June 30, 2026 and paid him $230,000 in annual compensation. His severance package, when combined with salary, totals more than $400,000 for less than one year's work.

Stanford had spent more than 20 years working in public education, nonprofit and public policy positions before arriving at ASD. He was employed 15 years in the Columbus City Schools, hired initially as a lobbyist. Eventually he was promoted to chief operating officer in 2011, where he was in charge of all non-teaching operations. A year later, he became the district's deputy superintendent and later became interim superintendent. The Columbus Board of Education eliminated him as a finalist for the permanent job in 2018.

While at Columbus Stanford oversaw the implementation of the district's enterprise resource planning deployment, the creation and launch of a central enrollment center, the execution of a strategic plan and the creation and application of a third-grade reading program while at CCS.

Stanford has spent time in politics, serving as executive assistant for education to former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland. He also received educational administrator awards including the School Boards Association Central Region's exemplary school employee award six years ago and a 2009 Samuel I. Hicks Executive-in-Residence award from the Ohio University's College of Education.

He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Central Michigan University and holds law and doctorate degrees from The Ohio State University.