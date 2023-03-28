"When we hear about new funding and this is getting improved and all that we feel like we get the scraps," said Theodore Solomon, high school sophomore at Allentown School District's Building 21.

Building 21 sophomores Soloman, Alexis Torres, and Illianys Deleon are in a Bethlehem Middle School Library, telling the story of what their school lacks.

"What don't you have that you'd like to have?" I asked.

"A library, a gymnasium, a football field for our new football team," Deleon said.

It's part of a fair funding statewide news conference that included Allentown School District and Bethlehem Area School District.

"We want to create a sense of urgency that much-needed funding is needed to continue to fund our urban schools throughout the Commonwealth," said Allentown School District Superintendent Carol Birks.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in the money gap between poor and wealthier districts.

Despite a recent court ruling to change that and new Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposal to boost public education funding by nearly $1 billion, Bethlehem Superintendent Joseph Roy says it doesn't fix years of underfunding urban schools.

"We are always in the battle every year of raising local taxes," Roy said.

Between Allentown and Bethlehem, the districts pay over $100 million per year to charter schools.

The districts want increased sustained funding and charter and cyber school funding reform.

Chair of the House Education Committee Pete Schweyer says it's a complicated issue but one he sees budging.

"Too early to tell how far we're going to be able to move the needle but I assure you we're working towards moving that needle," Schweyer said.

As for the students, the math is simple.

"More funding can get everyone happier; we'll make our students more educated and get test scores higher," Torres said.