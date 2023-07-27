ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Excitement about significant educational changes ruled Allentown School District's education Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday.
"As an educator, I'm ready to do a backflip," said board member Evelyn Santana.
Based on stakeholder feedback, requirements and input from professional consultants, the curricula changes are part of a four-phase process that began in 2021 with research and curriculum mapping. Dubbed phase one, this first phase ends in 2023. Phase two calls for curriculum writing and resource and professional development. That is slated to occur between 2023 and 2024. Phase four calls for revision and review.
"This district is investing more than $20 million in curricula to make a difference in the lives of children," said district Superintendent Carol Birks. "That's a headline, in my opinion."
One of the curricula discussed Thursday was a program called Savvas Social Studies and Humanities for students in grades six through 12.
According to board documents, "This resource will provide a complete, research-based, culturally responsive resource to improve student reading acquisition and student achievement."
The price tag for Savvas Social Studies is $1,152,550 for resources and digital access, with $121,227 for AP Humanities, for a total cost of roughly $1.27 million. The cost will be paid by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds for "high-quality curricula to address learning loss."
Another program, if approved, is the 2022 Benchmark Advanced, as the kindergarten to fifth grade English language arts curriculum resource for $3.789 million, which also will be paid for with ESSER funds.
The committee additionally heard the request to approve a Study Sync program as the curriculum resource for grades six through 12 for $1.36 million. The program includes culturally-responsive materials and instruction, and reflects a comprehensive view of current and confirmed research into how students become skilled readers.
In math, the board heard a request for approval to purchase McGraw Hill Reveal Math 6-8, Algebra 1, Algebra 2, and Geometry curriculum resources and professional development. This investment comes with a $2.3 million cost. Another math purchase was identified as Savvas Learning Company enVision Mathematics Pennsylvania 2024 K-5 curriculum resources. The cost of the program, coupled with professional development, totals $2.19 million.
Other suggested investments include pre-K programs and resources. For $44,000, the Pre-K On My Way program builds a strong foundation of academic, social, and emotional skills through "engagement in culturally diverse read-alouds, guided activities, and purposeful play," according to board documents.
The board committee also heard other requests for pre-K, including furniture such as tables, chairs, storage cubbies, a large-group rug and a small group table. Dubbed enrichment items, the request also includes sensory tables, wobble cushions, floor cushions with support and a quiet space called a "privacy cube."
Pre-K classrooms could also see the purchase of eight Ignite Tables, 160 student licenses and teacher training for $80,946. The tables are an interactive tool "that fosters social-emotional and executive functioning skills development for early learners," according to board documents. The tables also allow for collaborative learning by enabling students to engage with their peers while learning.
Another purchase at a projected cost of $195,000 was a program called LAS Links which allows for progress monitoring of language acquisition of students at all ASD elementary and secondary schools.