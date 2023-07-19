ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is looking for community input as it considers changes to its bullying policy.

The current guidelines are known as "Policy 249."

The district says it's currently reviewing the policy and has recommended some changes.

That includes emphasizing that bullying happening outside of a school setting also will not be tolerated.

Another change makes it clear that even though students who are being bullied are encouraged to put their complaints in writing. Oral complaints will be accepted as well.

The document can be viewed in its entirety on the ASD website.

There's also a link to provide feedback.