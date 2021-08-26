ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved during its Thursday night meeting a resolution continuing an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The approved document would allow the district to "develop a system of educational services provided through direct in-person instruction and instructional activities, remote virtual instruction and/or other instructional activities as deemed appropriate" to satisfy state educational requirements, if the pandemic dictated that response.
The plan will ensure that every ASD student receives no less than 180 days and 990 hours of instruction for students in grades 7-12, no less than 900 hours of instruction for grades 1-6, and 450 hours for kindergartners.
Health services
In other news, the board approved a memorandum of understanding between ASD and Valley Health Partners Community Health Center to deliver school-based health services directly through providers located in Sheridan Elementary School.
Valley Health, which is a not-for-profit corporation, will deliver the health services through a clinic at Sheridan that operates up to five school days per week during the school year.
The memo indicates Valley Health will provide preventive and primary care services, physicals, vaccinations, telehealth communications, health and wellness presentations and behavioral health services.
The district says "ASD students will be provided a wide range of school-based health services, thereby improving their health, wellbeing and school performance."
Dual enrollment, early college at LCCC
In other news, directors advanced an agreement between the district and Lehigh Carbon Community College for dual enrollment and early college.
The program allows ASD students a chance to undertake college-level coursework and assess their college preparedness while simultaneously earning possible transferable college credits.
The district notes that in acquiring those credits, students are reducing the costs associated with college. The deal provides free texybooks and tutoring to all ASD students.
The cost for the program is roughly $133,000.
Zoom licenses
In other actions, the board approved a request to purchase 2,000 Zoom educational licenses. The licenses will provide district teachers and administrators with webinars for up to 500 meeting participants, Cloud recording and annual technical support.
The deal will also provide instructional support for students, teachers and administrators, in addition to helping facilitate ASD's in-person and remote learning model as a part of what the district calls its virtual campus.
The licenses cost $54,000. That's an increase of $15,452.15 for a full-year annual charge versus the prorated fee of $38,547.85 ASD paid last school year.
Food pantry
In other business, the board gave approval for the district to negotiate with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania for a pact that results in a "collaborative use of the community space at Hays Elementary School."
The two entities — Promise Neighborhoods and Second Harvest — have already submitted a joint application proposing a food pantry. The pantry will feature a digital choice framework that "allows households to select food in a dignified manner and that is nutritionally and culturally appropriate."
Acting Superintendent Jennifer Ramos told the board Thursday night that no deal had been reached. Rather, the bill's approval would allow the district to negotiate one and bring it to the board for its review.
Superintendent search
Finally, earlier in the day the district announced it has narrowed its search for the next superintendent to three individuals. Those three candidates will each post a video to YouTube on Friday explaining their 90-day plans for the district if they were hired.
Students' first day of school in the district is Sept. 7.