ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is cutting ties with a nonprofit organization after a video surfaced online.
The district released a statement Tuesday speaking out against the Ortiz Ark Foundation after a video appears to show Oscar Ortiz, the foundation's head, using a racial slur.
"The Allentown School District condemns the actions and language used by a leader of the Ortiz Ark Foundation, and the organization’s failure to take serious disciplinary action against the individual," said the statement, in part.
The district said it formally requested the Ortiz Ark Foundation, which links families and communities with resources like food, education and health services, stop using ASD logos on its materials. It is also cutting all ties to the organization, and said the foundation should take action against Ortiz.
The Ortiz Ark Foundation said it has no comment on ASD's statement.
Head of nonprofit removed from Allentown's 'Council of Youth' after video appears to show him using racial slur
When the 10-second video circulated last week, the foundation had said the video was "edited" and doesn't reflect the situation or the truth.
Mayor Matt Tuerk removed Ortiz from the Allentown Council of Youth.