ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors says its separation with Superintendent John Stanford was mutual.

That came in a statement Friday, after the board voted to remove Stanford from his role at Thursday night's meeting. The vote to remove Stanford as superintendent wasn't even on the agenda until late Thursday, so many people were surprised to see a majority of the nine-member board vote for him to step down.

One person who was shocked by the decision was Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.

Only seven months ago, Tuerk hosted an education summit with Stanford at the Americus Hotel. He said he can't believe the city is already looking for another leader.

"I don't know how they got to this point," Tuerk said. "I was disappointed. I think that we count on stability in leadership. We know that consistency of leadership is the thing that we need."

Consistent leadership, however, is the one thing the Allentown School District can't seem to find. It will now be looking for its seventh superintendent since 2011.

Tuerk said, in addition to losing its leader, he believes the city's school district will be losing a role model.

"John Stanford is a good man," he said. "I wish him the best in whatever the future holds for him. I consider him a friend."

In a statement, the school board echoed similar thoughts, saying it "wishes Dr. Stanford success in his next opportunity." The board also noted "there has been no professional misconduct or impropriety related to this mutual decision."

At Thursday night's meeting, though, many people were not as happy about the decision, including school board Vice President Lisa Conover.

"This man did nothing to be removed," Conover said at the meeting.

As the board begins looking for another leader, all the community can do is be welcoming, Tuerk said.

"Whoever we end up with in the district needs our full support," the mayor said. "They need us to get behind them and do everything that we can as residents of Allentown and the Lehigh Valley to ensure that person's success."

Stanford will be officially leaving on Oct. 28. He will receive a severance package equivalent to nine months worth of his $230,000 salary, which means he will have received a total of more than $400,000 for serving less than a year as ASD's superintendent.

The school board acknowledged in its statement that the decision "leaves many questions unanswered." It said it expects to share more information about next steps and future leadership in the coming weeks. In the meantime, "district administrators, principals, and staff members remain committed and dedicated to providing a high-quality educational experience for our students and families."