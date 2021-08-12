ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors advanced several agreements during various committee meetings, which were held Thursday night at the administration building and virtually.
During the Education Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, the board advanced a memorandum of understanding between ASD and Valley Health Partners Community Health Center to deliver school-based health services directly through providers located in Sheridan Elementary School.
Valley Health, which is a not-for-profit corporation, would deliver the health services through a clinic at Sheridan. The clinic would operate up to five-days-per-week during the school year on the days school is in session. The memo indicates Valley Health will provide preventive and primary care services, physicals, vaccinations, telehealth communications, health and wellness presentations and behavioral health services.
The district says "ASD students will be provided a wide range of school-based health services, thereby improving their health, wellbeing and school performance."
In other news, directors advanced an agreement between the district and Lehigh Carbon Community College for dual enrollment and early college.
The program allows ASD students a chance to undertake college-level course work and assess their college preparedness, while simultaneously earning possible transferrable college credits. The district notes that in acquiring those credits, students are reducing the costs associated with college. The deal provides free textbooks and tutoring to all ASD students.
The cost is roughly $133,000.
In other actions, the board also advanced a request to purchase 2,000 Zoom educational licenses. The licenses will provide district teachers and administrators with webinars for up to 500 meeting participants, Cloud recording and annual technical support. The deal will also provide instructional support for students, teachers and administrators, in addition to helping facilitate ASD's in-person and remote learning model as a part of what the district calls "their virtual campus."
The licenses cost $54,000. That's an increase of $15,452.15 for a full-year annual charge versus the prorated fee of $38,547.85 ASD paid last school year.
In other business, during the Building Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, the board gave approval for the district to negotiate with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania for a pact that result in a "collaborative use of the community space at Hays Elementary School."
The two entities - Promise Neighborhoods and Second Harvest - have already submitted a joint application proposing a food pantry. The pantry will feature a digital choice framework that "allows households to select food in a dignified manner and that is nutritionally and culturally appropriate."
Last, during the Finance Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, directors advanced supplemental vendor concession agreements for two J. Birney Crum Stadium vendors - E-Z Concessions and Popcorn Pit. For the right to operate at the stadium, each vendor will pay 30 percent of their gross receipts to ASD.
The regular board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 26.